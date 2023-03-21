 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dovish hike, or hawkish hold? Fed, peers must choose their fear

Bloomberg
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will set the tone as Chair Jerome Powell gathers with his colleagues to consider whether the banking turmoil that erupted less than two weeks ago is so concerning that an interest-rate hike should be abandoned.

From Washington to Zurich to London, central bankers need to make a pivotal decision in coming days: whether their biggest immediate fear is financial or price stability.

The UK, Swiss and Norwegian central banks are among more than a dozen others that also will be setting rates this week. And while the European Central Bank opted to pull the rate trigger last Thursday, the downfall of Credit Suisse Group AG — and default on its bondholders — since then poses fresh questions for policymakers.