DonaldTrump to travel to Singapore directly from Canada

US President Donald Trump will travel directly to Singapore from Canada to attend the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, the White House has said.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on June 12.

Trump is scheduled to leave the White House tomorrow to attend the G-7 summit in Canada. He would leave for Singapore from there on Saturday morning.

"President Trump will depart the G7 Summit at Charlevoix at 10:30 am Saturday, following the session on Women's Empowerment," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"G7 Sherpa and Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs Everett Eissenstat will represent the United States for the remaining G7 sessions," it added.