Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 10:26 PM IST

US President Donald Trump's vitals were concerning but now better: Report

It contradicted Donald Trump's doctors, who said during a press conference October 3 that the president was doing very well.

PTI

A person familiar with President Donald Trump's COVID-19 illness says some of his vital signs over the past 24 hours were very concerning but they've improved since he was admitted to a military hospital. The person has knowledge of the president's medical condition but was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to news agency the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It contradicted Trump's doctors, who said during a press conference October 3 that the president was doing very well and felt as though he could walk out of a military hospital. They said he had not been on oxygen Saturday or when he was with their medical team Friday, and that his symptoms were subsiding.

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after saying he had contracted COVID-19. First lady Melania Trump also has fallen ill.

The person described the next 48 hours as critical and said there was no clear path yet on a recovery and that it could be days before he was discharged.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 10:16 pm

