Donald Trump's top homeland security adviser resigns: White House

Donald Trump's administration was hit with a fresh resignation today as his top homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert - a presidential favorite - announced his departure from the White House.
"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of his departure.The announcement came a day after John Bolton took over as Trump's fourth national security advisor.