App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Apr 10, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump's top homeland security adviser resigns: White House

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of his departure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Donald Trump's administration was hit with a fresh resignation today as his top homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert - a presidential favorite - announced his departure from the White House.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of his departure.

The announcement came a day after John Bolton took over as Trump's fourth national security advisor.

tags #Donald Trump #White House #World News

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.