App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

With no action from the Trump administration to reverse the increase, U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed the new 25 percent duty on affected U.S.-bound cargoes leaving China after 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the United States and China as they pursue last-ditch talks to try to salvage a trade deal.

With no action from the Trump administration to reverse the increase, U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed the new 25 percent duty on affected U.S.-bound cargoes leaving China after 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.

Goods in the more than 5,700 affected product categories that left Chinese ports and airports before midnight will be subject to the original 10 percent duty rate, a CBP spokeswoman said.

The grace period was not applied to three previous rounds of tariffs imposed last year on Chinese goods, which had much longer notice periods of at least three weeks before the duties took effect.

related news

Trump gave U.S. importers less than five days notice about his decision to increase the rate on the $200 billion category of goods to 25 percent, which now matches the rate on a prior $50 billion category of Chinese machinery and technology goods.

The hike comes in the midst of two days of talks between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators to try to rescuing a faltering deal aimed at ending end a 10-month trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The biggest Chinese import sector affected by the rate hike is a $20 billion-plus category of internet modems, routers and other data transmission devices, followed by about $12 billion worth of printed circuit boards used in a vast array of U.S.-made products.

Furniture, lighting products, auto parts, vacuum cleaners and building materials are also high on the list of products subject to the higher duties.

Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association said the tariffs would be paid by American consumers and businesses, not China, as Trump has claimed.

"Our industry supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs â€“ but raising tariffs will be disastrous," Shapiro said in a statement. "The tariffs already in place have cost the American technology sector about $1 billion more a month since October. That can be life or death for small businesses and startups that can't absorb the added costs."

Economists and industry consultants have said it may take three or four months for American shoppers to feel the pinch from the tariff hike but retailers will have little choice but to raise prices on a wide range of goods to cover the rising cost of imports before too long, according to economists and industry consultants.
First Published on May 10, 2019 09:42 am

tags #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in a relationship? Neha Dhupia gives the a ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

Air India Pilot Didn’t Listen to Female Co-pilot 30 Years Younger Th ...

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Ranked 8th Best in the ...

Trump's Tariff Hike on $200 Billion of Chinese Goods Takes Effect Amid ...

Ryan Reynolds on Voicing Detective Pikachu: Juxtaposition Between Us i ...

PHOTOS: PM Narendra Modi's Election Rally in Prayagraj

CUSAT Result 2019: Result Announced at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Amir Ah ...

Emotional Trailer of Jonas Brothers Documentary 'Chasing Happiness' Ma ...

Months After Difficult Split from Husband, Adele is in a Good Place No ...

Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lunar Lander; Details Blue Origin Plans F ...

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

US goods trade deficit with China tumbles to five-year low

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,300 as US tar ...

Global Markets: US stock futures fall as Trump's tariff hike on China ...

Top brokerage calls for May 10: Macquarie bullish on HCL Tech, CLSA ma ...

Oil prices rally on hopes for US-China trade deal

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Tiger Shroff on Student Of The Year 2: I’m taking somebody else’s ...

US activists demand impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, pres ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

The curious case of Hrundi V Bakshi: Deconstructing Peter Seller's bro ...

Lenovo launches digital smartwatch Ego in India; to sell on Flipkart, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.