App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 09, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs exempt Canada, Mexico

The tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, proclaimed by Trump on Thursday during an event at the White House, appear to soften what the U.S. president billed last week as a global, "no-exceptions" move to protect the two industries under a 1962 national security trade law.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will start in 15 days with initial exemptions for Canada and Mexico and the possibility of alternatives for other countries, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

The tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, proclaimed by Trump on Thursday during an event at the White House, appear to soften what the U.S. president billed last week as a global, "no-exceptions" move to protect the two industries under a 1962 national security trade law.

Trump's sudden push for the tariffs last week triggered fears of a global trade war and rattled financial markets. U.S. stocks pared gains on Thursday after the administration official's comments.

The official told reporters the tariff proclamations will allow other countries to discuss with the administration "alternative ways" to address the national security threat caused by their steel and aluminum exports to the United States, the official said.

related news

Asked whether these would include voluntary export restraints, the official did not provide specifics, saying only that the order could be "flexibly modified."

The tariff plan has angered U.S. allies, including Canada, Mexico, Britain and members of the European Union, who argue that their exports to the United States do not pose a threat to U.S. national security. Some, including the EU, have threatened retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products such as bourbon whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

"All countries will be welcome to discuss with the United States alternative ways to address the threatened impairment of the national security caused by their imports," the official said.

The exemptions for Canada and Mexico would start immediately with an unspecified duration. Their continuation depends partly on progress in negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, the official said. He added that NAFTA was an important part of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico security relationship.

But the official said that with any alternative remedies, it was important to maintain the target for increasing steel and aluminum industry capacity utilization, which could result in higher tariffs for other countries.

"If Canada and Mexico were to be excluded, we would perhaps maybe have to raise the tariffs on everybody else - and modestly I might add, modestly - to ensure that our steel and aluminum industries are defended," he said.

The "wonderfully flexible document" is designed to accommodate U.S. security relationships with other countries and provide "ironclad" protections for the industry, he said.

tags #aluminium #Canada #Donald Trump #Mexico #steel #US #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC