Donald Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Wave Of Travel Challenging Election Results

File image of Rudy Giuliani (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, the United States president said on December 6, after the former New York mayor's cross-country efforts to persuade Republican state lawmakers to help reverse the presidential election defeat.

The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 2.8 lakh Americans.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump said, using a term for COVID-19 that has drawn backlash. Giuliani did not immediately respond to the matter.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Giuliani was at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC, on December 6, two sources told Reuters. One of them said Giuliani had not been admitted yet.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Giuliani has been spearheading Trump's failing efforts to overturn his November 3 presidential election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a number of lawsuits.

Both Trump and Giuliani have been claiming, without providing evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud.

Giuliani had visited Georgia on December 3, where he urged state lawmakers to intervene to overturn Biden's victory in the state, after making similar pleas in Michigan on December 2 and Arizona on November 30.

Giuliani, who developed a global profile as "America's Mayor" for his leadership in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, has faced several legal troubles during the Trump administration.

Trump and many of his close associates have ignored public health officials' advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to curb the spread of the infectious disease. COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the United States.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, New York have been probing Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine, and two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged for violation of campaign finance rules. Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing. Parnas and Fruman have also pleaded not guilty.

(With inputs from Reuters)