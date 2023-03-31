 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump's indictment more about revenge, claim presidential candidates Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

A grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday voted to indict Trump for his role in paying hush money to a porn star. A New York Times report added that an indictment is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Indian-American Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have claimed that former US president Donald Trump's indictment in a criminal case was about "revenge" and said it was a "dark day" in the history of the country.

By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney Alvin L. Bragg will have asked Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.

In an interview with Fox News, Haley said, "From everything I've seen from this New York district attorney, this would be something he'd be doing for political points. And I think what we know is when you get into political prosecutions like this, it's more about revenge than it is about justice".