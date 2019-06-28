Donald Trump’s future tweets may come with a warning from Twitter - here's why

Soon, Twitter will start slapping warning labels on tweets shared by world leaders and political figures that are replete with threats or abuse.

The microblogging platform announced the new policy on June 27 after it received multiple complaints from activists that the company did nothing to stop United States President Donald Trump from posting hate messages on Twitter. They argued that some of his messages against his “enemies” were so spiteful that they could even trigger violence, reported ABC News.

Starting now, any tweet that the social media platform believes touches upon matters of public interest, but violates the service's rules, will be concealed with the warning label that would explain why and how it violates the set standards.

If a curious Twitter user still wishes to see what the politician has shared, he or she can tap on the warning sign to see the underlying message. However, unlike what Twitter does with a regular user’s posts, it will not take down the tweets posted by the political leaders.

The social media platform has clarified that the policy will be applicable to all government officials, political candidates, and other public figures who have above 1,00,000 followers. Also, besides applying the label, Twitter will not be employing its algorithm to increase the reach of any such hate post.

The authorities at the microblogging site refused to comment on whether any of the US President’s past tweets were in violation of its rules or if his Twitter activity was instrumental in shaping the warning-label policy. The new policy will not be applicable to past tweets.

Notably, Twitter forbids posting anything that incites violence against a person or community or is “targeted harassment of someone”. Hate speech against any race, ethnicity, or gender has also been banned on the site.

Until now, Twitter allowed prominent leaders from engaging in some of the banned activity stating controversial tweets help in holding politicians accountable alongside encouraging debates.

The task of deciding which tweet warrants a warning-label will be taken by a group comprising members of its legal and public policy team and trust and safety team, apart from employees coming from regions where specific hate tweets originate.