PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara considering Senate run: US media

Lara Trump, married to the President Donald Trump's second-eldest son Eric, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times has reported, citing three unnamed "allies".

AFP
Lara Trump (Image: Reuters/Tom Brenner)
Lara Trump (Image: Reuters/Tom Brenner)

United States President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North Carolina in 2022, US media reported on November 19.

The reports, in the New York Times and Politico, come as Donald Trump continues seeking to reverse his November 3 presidential election loss to Joe Biden through baseless fraud claims and personal outreach to state election authorities.

Lara Trump, married to the president's second-eldest son Eric, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," the New York Times said, citing three unnamed "allies."

Close

North Carolina Republican senator Richard Burr has said he will not seek re-election that year.

The Republican field to replace him is already set to be crowded, with Politico reporting that other potential candidates include Donald Trump's current chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as former governor Pat McCrory and outgoing Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

North Carolina is historically Republican, and voted for Donald Trump on November 3 -- but by a smaller margin than in 2016. It is increasingly seen as a possible swing state.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 11:39 am

tags #Donald Trump #Politics #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.