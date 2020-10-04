Donald Trump's condition had been worse than what was officially revealed, says White House official

After contradictory reports regarding US President Donald Trump's health emerged leading to speculation, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on October 4 said that Trump's condition on October 2 was worse than what was officially revealed.

Meadows, while speaking to news channel Fox News, said doctors had recommended that Trump should go to the hospital since he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly, news agency Reuters reported.

"I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels," Meadows told Fox News.

"Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around," he added.

Earlier in the day, Trump had said in a video on Twitter that he is "starting to feel good" and “will be back soon.” However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the president is "not yet out of the woods".

The Trump administration has consistently been less than transparent about the president's health as the virus spread inside the White House.

Even the sunnier briefing by Sean Conley and other doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 3 raised more questions than it answered, including about whether the president has ever required supplemental oxygen and exactly when he fell ill.