Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump's campaign drops Michigan lawsuit, says statement

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought..."Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said.

Reuters

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on November 19 it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the November 3 victory of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #US Election 2020 #world

