Donald Trump's arraignment bitterly divides American lawmakers ahead of 2024 presidential elections

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Scores of statements that came out from the US Capitol on Tuesday reflected that swords are out from both sides and there is unlikely to be much of the meeting ground between the Republicans and Democrats in the months ahead of the next year's presidential elections.

The arraignment of Donald Trump in a New York court appeared to have deepened the political divide as Republican lawmakers rallied behind the former president alleging this was nothing but "political prosecution", while the Democrats asserted that there is enough evidence to put him on trial.

"After quickly reviewing the indictment and the statement of facts, I have no reason to second-guess the grand jury's assessment that there is enough evidence to put Donald Trump on trial," Democratic Senator Jack Reed said.

"The question of guilt will be determined by a jury of Trump's peers. The information presented contains troubling actions by Donald Trump that includes falsifying business records in the furtherance of other crimes. Still, the full picture will need to be painted by the prosecution in open court," he said.