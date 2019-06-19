Donald Trump, Xi Jinping will discuss whatever they want at G20 meeting: China

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also told a regular news briefing that an agreement between China and the United States on trade was not only in the interest of the two countries.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will discuss whatever they want when they meet at the G20 summit in Japan, China's foreign ministry said on June 19.Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also told a regular news briefing that an agreement between China and the United States on trade was not only in the interest of the two countries, but also meets the aspirations of the world.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:17 pm