HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:51 AM IST

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping reaffirm backing for Phase 1 of US-China trade deal

The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides, the spokesman, Judd Deere, added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting its coronavirus outbreak during a conversation with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, a White House spokesman said.

The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides, the spokesman, Judd Deere, added.

Trump and Xi also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing Phase 1 of the trade deal between the United States and China, he added.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:46 am

