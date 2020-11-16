Donald Trump won US Election 2020, says Donald Trump

Refusing to concede, United States President Donald Trump on November 16 tweeted 'I won the election'. Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet with a warning “Official sources called it differently”. Earlier in the day, Trump briefly acknowledged Joe Biden's victory before quickly reversing course to claim he won, and again push claims of mass electoral fraud.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted.

He, however, soon made a U-turn, tweeting: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go."

President-elect Joe Biden captured 306 Electoral College votes in the November 3 election -- 36 more than needed to win the White House. The Democratic former vice president also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted.



I WON THE ELECTION!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Trump said on Twitter he would soon file "big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election." Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in multiple states, without success.



Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020



More than a week after Biden was declared the victor by major news organizations based on state-by-state vote counts, the General Services Administration still has not recognized him as president-elect, preventing his team from gaining access to government office space and funding normally afforded to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition.

Senior federal and state election authorities, including a top cybersecurity agency and 16 federal prosecutors assigned to monitor the elections, have rejected claims of widespread election tampering. Still, Trump continues to insist he will prove fraud and prevail in court.

Meantime, the leaders of nearly every country in the world have congratulated Biden on his victory, reinforcing the notion that almost no one -- in the United States or elsewhere -- is taking the Trump legal challenges seriously.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Trump supporters rallied in Washington on November 14 to back his claims of fraud -- massing in Washington's Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in a raucous atmosphere.

At least 20 people were arrested after skirmishes erupted, reports said, including four for firearm violations and one for assault on a police officer.

Trump himself made a drive-past of the rally in his armoured motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers.