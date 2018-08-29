App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump, without evidence, blames China for hacking Clinton emails

US intelligence officials have said Russia orchestrated the hacking of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter early on Wednesday China hacked the emails of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton but did not offer any evidence or further information.

"Hillary Clintons Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!" he tweeted a little after midnight on Wednesday.

Trump said in an earlier tweet on Tuesday night: "China hacked Hillary Clintons private Email Server. Are they sure it wasant Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!"

A U.S. federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in July on charges of hacking the computer networks of Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russias role in the 2016 election and whether the campaign of Republican candidate Trump colluded with Moscow. Russia denies meddling in the elections, while Trump has denied any collusion.

Trump said in April 2017 China may have hacked the emails of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election. He also did not provide any evidence backing his allegation at that time.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #Hillary Clinton #World News

