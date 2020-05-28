Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies: White House spokeswoman

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida a day after Twitter Inc attached a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact-check the president's claims.
First Published on May 28, 2020 08:48 am