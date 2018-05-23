Donald Trump will ensure Iran has no path to nuclear weapons: White House

The Iran deal was "terminated" as it was one of the "worst deals" in history, the White House said today, asserting that US President Donald Trump will ensure that Tehran has no path to nuclear weapons.

The White House remarks came a day after the US threatened to apply "unprecedented" financial pressure on Tehran if it does not give up its reported goal of developing nuclear weapons and alleged destabilising behaviour in the region, including supporting terrorist groups.

President Trump "will ensure Iran has no path to a nuclear weapon", White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet.

"The Iran deal was one of the worst deals in history and didn't guarantee the safety of Americans. That's why President Trump 'terminated' it," Sanders said.

Trump pulled America out the deal early this month.

In his first major foreign policy speech yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought the support of European allies and other global partners and friends, including India, yesterday.

Pompeo demanded that Iran must declare to the IAEA a full account of the prior military dimensions of its nuclear programme, and permanently and verifiably abandon such work in perpetuity.

He said Iran must stop uranium enrichment and never pursue plutonium reprocessing including closing its heavy water reactor.

Iran must end support to Middle East terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Pompeo said.

He said that Tehran must also end its military support for the Houthi militia and work towards a peaceful political settlement in Yemen.

He acknowledged that America's reimposition of sanctions and the coming pressure campaign on the Iranian regime will pose financial and economic difficulties for a number of US friends.

Over the coming weeks, the Trump administration will send teams of specialists to countries around the world to further explain the US policy, discuss the implications of sanctions reimposition, and hear their concerns.