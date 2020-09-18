172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-will-deliver-un-speech-next-week-from-white-house-5854691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump will deliver UN speech next week from White House

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements to the annual high-level gathering instead of traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump will not travel to New York on Tuesday for his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but will deliver the address from the White House, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said on Thursday.

"He's not going," Meadows told reporters as Trump flew to Wisconsin for a campaign rally.

The United States is traditionally the second country after Brazil to address the General Assembly, due to start this year on Sept. 22.

This year's event will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the world body.
