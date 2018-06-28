App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit to be held in Helsinki on July 16: Report

Trump said on Wednesday the meeting likely would take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in Helsinki on July 16, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Fox News cited an unidentified source and did not elaborate. Trump had said on Wednesday the meeting likely would take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.

Moscow and Washington will announce the time and place of the summit on Thursday.

The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking after Putin met US National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin, said the summit would take place in a mutually convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed to prepare for it.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Helsinki #Vladimir Putin #World News

