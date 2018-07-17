Donald Trump - Vladimir Putin summit a 'low point' in presidential history: John McCain

App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

PTI @moneycontrolcom
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hand at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday. (Image: PTI).

Senior Republican Senator John McCain called President Donald Trump's joint press conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "disgraceful" and a "low point" for the US presidency.

In some of the harshest criticism yet from members of Trump's party, the veteran lawmaker - a strong critic of the president - called the Helsinki summit a "tragic mistake" in which Trump was "not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin."

"Coming close on the heels of President Trump's bombastic and erratic conduct towards our closest friends and allies in Brussels and Britain, today's press conference marks a recent low point in the history of the American Presidency," McCain said in a statement.

"No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:36 am

