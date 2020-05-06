App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus

US President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people since it started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was â€œa significant amount of evidenceâ€ that the virus emerged from a Chinese laboratory. He did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies‘ conclusion that it was not man-made, however.

The Chinese state-backed lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has dismissed the allegation, and other U.S. officials have downplayed the likelihood that it is true. Most experts believe the virus originated in a Wuhan market selling wildlife and jumped from animals to people.

Close

Trump, speaking to reporters outside the White House before leaving on a trip to Arizona, said the United States would release its report detailing the origins of the novel coronavirus over time, but gave no other details or timeline.

related news

"We will be reporting very definitively over a period of time," the Republican president said.

Trump, who initially praised China over its response to the outbreak but has since blamed Beijing over the virus, said that he has not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We want them to be transparent. We want to find out what happened so it never happens again," he said.

Trump and Pompeo have offered conflicting statements on the origin of the virus. Trump was asked on Thursday if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and replied that he had, without giving specifics.

That same day Pompeo said that while the virus came from Wuhan, â€œwe don‘t know precisely where it began.â€

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told National Geographic in an interview published on Monday the best evidence showed the virus was not made in a lab in China but appeared to have "evolved in nature and then jumped species."

Asked if scientists could have found the virus outside the lab and brought it there, from where it escaped, Fauci said: â€œBut that means it was in the wild to begin with. That's why I don't get what they're talking about [and] why I don't spend a lot of time going in on this circular argument.â€

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar was asked on Fox News about differences between Pompeo's and Fauci's statements.

"I don't think there's a distinction between them. Of course, Secretary Pompeo has access to information that Dr. Fauci may not have, so there's not necessarily a difference of opinion there," he said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization called Pompeo's comments "speculative" and called for a science-based inquiry.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:42 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Donald Trump #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.