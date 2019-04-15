Donald Trump urges Boeing to fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 Max planes

Trump offered Boeing Co advice in the wake of two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner.
US President Donald Trump on April 15 offered Boeing Co advice in the wake of two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner, saying the planemaker should "rebrand" the best-selling aircraft after fixing it."What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" Trump tweeted.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 04:21 pm