Donald Trump: Turkey, Kurds have to 'figure the situation out' after US pullback

US President Donald Trump on October 7 justified his decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey's border with Syria, saying the region would have to "figure the situation out" and that America needed to get out of "ridiculous Endless Wars."

The US withdrawal from key positions along Syria's northern border, announced late on October 6, marks a major policy shift and effectively abandons the Kurds, who were Washington's main ally in the years-old battle against the so-called Islamic State group.

"Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their 'neighbourhood,'" Trump tweeted.