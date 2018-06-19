App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump told Apple CEO iPhones will be spared from China tariffs: New York Times

Tim Cook travelled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump told Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on iPhones assembled in China, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the negotiations.

The newspaper reported that Cook travelled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook. Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.

A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics. But last week, Trump unveiled a revised list that included several categories of chips, raising fears that tariffs could impact the US technology sector.
