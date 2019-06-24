Donald Trump to visit South Korea this week for summit with President Moon Jae-in: Report

Trump is set to start his two-day visit on June 29, and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on June 30.
US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this week to discuss ways to revive nuclear talks with North Korea, the South's presidential Blue House said on June 24.Trump is set to start his two-day visit on June 29, and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on June 30, following a leaders' summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan's western city of Osaka, a Blue House spokeswoman said.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 11:59 am