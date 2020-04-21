Coronavirus impact | Donald Trump to suspend immigration into US

Donald Trump has announced to suspend immigration to the US
US President Donald Trump, on April 21, said he was signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!,” announced the American president on Twitter.
[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates]
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:57 am