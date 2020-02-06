Donald Trump to make statement today on impeachment acquittal

President Donald Trump said that he will issue a formal statement on Thursday after his acquittal on two impeachment charges.

"I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump tweeted.

Shortly before, he tweeted a montage depicting a fake cover of Time magazine declaring him president for all eternity.

Trump was acquitted in two Senate votes, based entirely on his Republican party support, of abusing his office and obstructing Congress.