Donald Trump to make statement today on impeachment acquittal

"I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump tweeted.
President Donald Trump said that he will issue a formal statement on Thursday after his acquittal on two impeachment charges.
Shortly before, he tweeted a montage depicting a fake cover of Time magazine declaring him president for all eternity.