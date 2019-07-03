App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: AP

Donald Trump to hold 2020 rally on day of Mueller's testimony

Trump's reelection campaign has announced he will host a "Keep America Great" rally at Williams Arena in Greenville that evening. Mueller is scheduled to publicly testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Democrats are hoping to draw more attention to the report that Mueller gave to the Justice Department in March.

President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in North Carolina on July 17” the day that former special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to testify before Congress.

It detailed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and reviewed several episodes in which Trump tried to influence Mueller's probe. Trump has frequently criticized Democrats' efforts to get Mueller to testify. The president tweeted Tuesday that "this Witch Hunt must now end," adding, "No more Do Overs."

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:06 am

tags #World News

