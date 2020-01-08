Donald Trump to give address on Iran at 2130 IST

The Iranian strike was in response to last week's killing by the United States of the country's most important general, Qasem Soleimani.
US President Donald Trump will deliver an address on the conflict with Iran at 11:00 am (2130 IST) January 8, the White House said.
It will be the first presidential response to Iran's missile salvo aimed at the US military in Iraq overnight other than a tweet in which Trump said that "all is well!"
Initial assessments indicate there were no US casualties in the Iranian missile strikes on two bases in Iraq where US troops are based, the Pentagon said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:25 pm