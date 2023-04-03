 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago on April 4

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

Donald Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Former US president Donald Trump, who has been indicted by a federal court in New York, would deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night, his office said on Sunday.

Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned on Tuesday.

"Former President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8:15PM EDT," his presidential campaign announced on Sunday.

Trump, 76, is expected to make a court appearance in Manhattan earlier in the day. A federal grand jury had indicted him last week.