Donald Trump to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago on April 4

Former US president Donald Trump, who has been indicted by a federal court in New York, would deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night, his office said on Sunday.

Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned on Tuesday.

"Former President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8:15PM EDT," his presidential campaign announced on Sunday.

Trump, 76, is expected to make a court appearance in Manhattan earlier in the day. A federal grand jury had indicted him last week.

Following the indictment, the former president has been attacking both the prosecutor and the judge.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has never been charged before, hates me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform and alleged that the judge was 'hand picked' by the Democratic district attorney investigating him.

Appearing on Fox News, his attorney Jim Trusty alleged that the case is politically motivated.

"We should never have prosecutors acting out on political promises to target people. "I was a prosecutor for 27 years. We were supposed to be judicious when we got started, to figure out, where does the evidence lead, follow the rule of law. And instead, we have people announcing, if you elect me, I'll indict Donald Trump," he told Fox News.

"So, it's no real surprise that when you have people breaking the ethics of prosecution for political persecution, that they're going to have suspect indictments. Their motivations are suspect. Their willingness to listen to a witness like Michael Cohen makes them suspect," he said.

"In this case, it seems like what we're guessing the indictment will look like is it will have legal frailties that will be subjected to a very legitimate motion to dismiss early on," Trusty said.

He said Trump is a big believer in free speech and got strong opinions.

"I think he's very frustrated for some of his very loyal employees being caught up in the machinery of a prosecution. And so he feels strongly about," he alleged.

"I've never had a case in front of this judge. I certainly reserve judgment. I think we're in a position where a fair mind getting to a jury and changes the venue and some of the issues there -- I think a fair minded judge is likely to recognise there's something fundamentally wrong that we're crossing the Rubicon with this political persecution," he said.

He said the indictment is going to be legally frail.

"Thankfully, I suspect the indictment is going to be legally frail, and there'll be an opportunity for a judge to do the right thing. You know, we wish prosecutors would do the right thing. But the judges are kind of the backstop on that. So my hope is that despite some of the hysterics at the moment, despite some emotionality and frustration, the president certainly deserves to feel that this judge will do the right thing when he's faced with significant legal motions," Trusty said.