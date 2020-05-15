App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump to charge tax on companies manufacturing outside US

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump said that taxation was an incentive for the companies to return manufacturing bases to the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap new taxes on American companies like Apple to dissuade them from moving their manufacturing bases from China to countries like India and Ireland instead of the US amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump said that taxation was an incentive for the companies to return manufacturing bases to the US.

“Apple said now they're going to go to India. They're going to do some production in India away from China,” he was asked.

Close

"If they do, you know, we gave Apple a little bit of a break because they're competing with a company that was a part of a trade deal that we made. So it was a little bit unfair to Apple, but we're not allowing this anymore. You know if we wanted to put up our own border like other countries do to us, Apple would build 100 per cent of their product in the United States. That's the way it would work,” he said.

related news

According to the New York Post, Apple is looking to shift a significant portion of its production to India from China.

Supply lines of many tech companies manufacturing in China were disrupted after the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“These... companies have to get on the ball because they're going not only to China--...--You look at where they're going--...They're going to India and they're going to Ireland and they're going all over the place, they make them," Trump said in the interview.

"So, you don't think you need to do anything in terms of incentives," he was asked.

“I have to do it,” Trump said.

“One incentive, frankly, is to charge tax for them when they make products outside. We don't have to do much for them. They have to do it for us,” Trump said. Trump said that he wants to bring manufacturing back to the US.

“And now they're not fighting. These stupid supply chain that are all over the world, we have a supply chain where they're made in all different parts of the world and one little piece of the world goes bad and the whole thing is messed up. I said we shouldn't have supply chains. We should have them all in the United States. We have the companies to do it. And if we don't, we can do that," he added.

Trump has routinely threatened to raise tariffs on consumer electronics during his ongoing trade war with China.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Donald Trump #manufacturing #US #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Facebook's free video calling feature Messenger Rooms launched - here's how to use

Facebook's free video calling feature Messenger Rooms launched - here's how to use

Coronavirus impact | 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package will reduce monthly electricity bills by 25%'

Coronavirus impact | 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package will reduce monthly electricity bills by 25%'

Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.