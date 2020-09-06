172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-to-campaign-in-florida-north-carolina-battlegrounds-on-september-8-5803201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: AP

Donald Trump to campaign in Florida, North Carolina battlegrounds on September 8

The White House says US President Donald Trump will stop in Jupiter, Florida to remind voters there of his conservation and environmental protection efforts in the Everglades region.

Associated Press
File image
File image

President Donald Trump will highlight his environmental agenda as he campaigns in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina on September 8.

The White House says Trump will stop in Jupiter, Florida, on September 8 to remind voters there of his conservation and environmental protection efforts in the Everglades region.

For the federal budget year beginning Oct. 1, the White House said, Trump asked Congress for $250 million in annual funding to accelerate construction of infrastructure for the Everglades as part of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration. The project aims to improve the Everglades by enhancing regional water storage capacity and reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Also read: 'Indian-Americans would be voting for me', claims Trump

The president will also hold a campaign rally September 8 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Trump narrowly won both states in the 2016 presidential election.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 08:31 am

tags #Donald Trump #Politics #United States #US Election 2020

