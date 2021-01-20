Donald Trump to boycott Joe Biden's inauguration: A look at things he won't do on last day in office in break from tradition

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump granted clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations issued in his final hours in the office.

Trump leaves office on January 20, when Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation's next president.

On the last day in office, Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family, or lawyer Rudy Giuliani. White House officials had argued to Trump that he should not pardon himself or his family because it might look like they are guilty of crimes, reported Reuters citing a source familiar with the situation.

In the video farewell message released by the White House, Trump, 74, said he embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word,” Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump bids farewell to the White House hours before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. That will make him the first outgoing president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip the Inauguration Day ceremony marking the formal transfer of power, in a final display of pique at his failure to win re-election.

Here is a list of things that Donald Trump will not do on his last day in office in a break from tradition:

> Trump will be the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration as he continues to stew about his loss and privately maintains the election that President-elect Joe Biden fairly won was stolen from him.

> Trump has refused to participate in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power, including inviting the Biden over for a get-to-know-you visit.

> Aides had urged Trump to spend his final days in office trying to salvage his legacy by highlighting his administration's achievements like passing tax cuts, scaling back federal regulations, normalizing relations in the Middle East, and more. But Trump largely refused, taking a single trip to the Texas border and releasing a video in which he pledged to his supporters that the movement we started is only just beginning.

(With inputs from agencies)