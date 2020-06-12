Donald Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party's convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump's nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.
Reuters
US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state's coronavirus social-distancing rules.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party's convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump's nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.More details awaited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:20 am