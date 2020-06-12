App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:27 AM IST

Donald Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party's convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump's nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state's coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party's convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump's nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.

More details awaited 

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Florida #World News

