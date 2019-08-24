App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump threatens tariffs on French wine as he heads for G7 summit

"Those are great American companies, and frankly, I don't want France going out and taxing our companies. Very unfair," Trump told reporters outside the White House shortly before boarding his helicopter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap heavy tariffs on French wine in response to taxes on American tech companies just before heading to France for a summit of G7 leaders.

"Those are great American companies, and frankly, I don't want France going out and taxing our companies. Very unfair," he told reporters outside the White House shortly before boarding his helicopter.

"And if they do that, we'll be taxing their wine or doing something else. We'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before. That's for us to tax them, not for France to tax them."

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 11:30 am

tags #France #trade #US #world

