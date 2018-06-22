App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump threatens 20% tariff on European Union cars

"If these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the US Build them here!" Trump wrote on Twitter Friday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all European Union-assembled cars coming into the United States, a month after the administration launched an investigation into whether auto imports pose a national security threat.

The US Commerce Department aims to wrap up its investigation into whether imports of automobiles and auto parts pose a risk to national security by late July or August, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.

The US Commerce Department aims to wrap up its investigation into whether imports of automobiles and auto parts pose a risk to national security by late July or August, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.
