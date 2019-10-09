App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump taunts Hillary Clinton, says she should enter 2020 presidential race

His comments came after a Rasmussen poll released Monday found that Trump and the former secretary of state would be “dead even” in a 2020 rematch – with each candidate receiving 45 per cent of the vote, with 11 per cent of potential voters remaining undecided.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump taunted his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton, saying he wants her to run for the next year's presidential elections with one condition the she must explain "all of her high crimes and misdemeanors".

His comments came after a Rasmussen poll released Monday found that Trump and the former secretary of state would be “dead even” in a 2020 rematch – with each candidate receiving 45 per cent of the vote, with 11 per cent of potential voters remaining undecided.

Clinton has so far ruled out having a third presidential bid. The previous two being in 2008 and 2016.

Close

"I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump said.

related news

But Trump was quick to put a condition on it.

“Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!” Trump tweeted.

Last month, the State Department revived its probe into the email records of dozens of former officials and aides to Clinton during her time at the helm of the department.

“It's a witch hunt,” Clinton said in response to the probe. “And it's a real one, unlike the kind of things that Trump talks about.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 08:33 am

tags #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.