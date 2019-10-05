Donald Trump suspends entry of immigrants who cannot pay for healthcare

The proclamation, issued by the White House, said it would not affect any individual's eligibility for asylum or refugee status.
US President Donald Trump on October 4 signed a proclamation suspending entry of immigrants who cannot pay for their healthcare costs and will not be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States.The proclamation, issued by the White House, said it would not affect any individual's eligibility for asylum or refugee status. The measure will take effect on Nov. 3, it said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 01:05 pm