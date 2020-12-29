MARKET NEWS

Donald Trump suggests he won Nobel Prize for brokering Israel-Arab peace deal in a campaign-style video

US President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates through the 'Abraham Accords'. However, the prestigious award eventually went to the World Food Programme for 'its efforts to combat hunger'.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 11:02 PM IST
Screengrab of Donald Trump's video with superimposed Nobel Prize logo.

Screengrab of Donald Trump's video with superimposed Nobel Prize logo.


Outgoing US President Donald Trump shared a video commemorating his tenure on December 29, which included a clip of himself receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The clip has stoked a fresh row because Donald Trump, though nominated, did not win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the “Abraham Accords”. However, the prestigious award eventually went to the World Food Programme for “its efforts to combat hunger”.

It seems that the US President did not take his defeat well, so he went ahead and awarded himself the Nobel Prize anyway. How did he achieve that? Morphing a section of the video and superimposing the Nobel Prize logo did it for him.

In the section of the campaign style video that states Trump stands for peace, he superimposed the Nobel Peace Prize over a photograph oh himself with the Prime Minister of Israel and the foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Donald Trump #Israel-UAE peace deal #Nobel Peace Prize #world
first published: Dec 29, 2020 11:01 pm

