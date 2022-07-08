English
    Donald Trump stepped down as director of his media group last month

    Reuters
    July 08, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
    Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump was removed as a director from the board of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) last month, state documents showed, weeks before the firm was served with subpoenas from federal authorities.

    The document from the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations, dated June 8, also showed that Donald Trump Jr and Kashyap Patel were removed as directors.

    Truth Social, the social media platform owned by the company, said in a post that Donald Trump still remains on the board of TMTG.

    TMTG did not respond to a Reuters request for further details on the filing.

    The company received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 27 and another subpoena from a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York on June 30, regulatory filing showed last week.

    TMTG agreed to merge with blank-check firm Digital World in October and the deal was expected to close by the second half of this year.

    The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have been investigating the deal since late last year. On June 13, Digital World said the SEC had sought more information on the deal.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Donald Trump #media #World News
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 06:27 am
