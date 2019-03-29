Donald Trump, South Korea's Moon Jae-in to meet on April 10 in Washington: Report

The two leaders are expected to discuss stalled talks between the United States and North Korea after the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke down in late February, Yonhap reported.
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Washington on April 10, Yonhap news agency said on Friday, citing the South Korean presidential office.The two leaders are expected to discuss stalled talks between the United States and North Korea after the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke down in late February, Yonhap reported.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 07:52 am