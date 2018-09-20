Donald Trump slams US Congress over 'ridiculous' spending plan

In a post on Twitter, Trump called the current spending bill "ridiculous" for not including money for his proposed wall along the US southern border and blamed Democrats for blocking it, urging his fellow Republicans "to get tough."
US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the Republican-led Congress for not including money for his border wall in its spending bill as US lawmakers push their plan to fund the government before the fiscal year ends this month.In a post on Twitter, Trump called the current spending bill "ridiculous" for not including money for his proposed wall along the US southern border and blamed Democrats for blocking it, urging his fellow Republicans "to get tough."
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 06:27 pm