Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump slams 'ridiculous partisan investigations' into his presidency

Though Trump did not name the specific probes, his reference was seen pointed towards Mueller's probe to ascertain whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 elections.

PTI
President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit out at what he called the "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his presidency, a reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference into the 2016 election.

"We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad," Trump said in his annual State of the Union address.

Though Trump did not name the specific probes, his reference was seen pointed towards Mueller's probe to ascertain whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 elections.

The president has long branded the special counsel's probe a "witch hunt".

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way!”

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump added.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Donald Trump #Robert Mueller #Russia #World News

