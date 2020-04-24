Donald Trump signs fourth coronavirus relief bill into law, pushes back against USPS aid

Trump, speaking at a White House event to sign the measure, also pushed back against any assistance for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raised prices for its package shipping service, which is used by Amazon.com Inc and other companies.
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill into law to expand loans for small businesses reeling from the outbreak, as his Treasury secretary promised surveillance to stop bigger companies from accessing the funds.
First Published on Apr 24, 2020 10:40 pm