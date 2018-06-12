App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump shows Kim Jong Un interior of his limousine 'The Beast' during summit

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday. (AP)
US President Donald Trump today showed off the interiors of his presidential limousine nicknamed "The Beast" to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they strolled around the Capella hotel after the summit here.

As the two leaders strolled around the grounds where they are having their first-ever historic summit, they walked up to the eight-tonne bulletproof limousine.

Trump was seen gesturing before a Secret Service agent to open the door and the leaders look in. Kim could be seen smiling as the two stood chatting and Kim peeked inside.

US Presidential limousine 'Beast' is based on Cadillac DTS. It has an 8-inch thick body armour plating and 5-inch thick bulletproof windows which insulate the President from all sorts of threats including chemical attacks.

Its doors weigh similar to those on a Boeing-757 aircraft. The car runs on shred and puncture resistant Kevlar-reinforced tyres with steel rims underneath which ensure that the vehicle does not come to a halt even if its tyres get damaged.

Even the fuel tank is covered with a special foam that negates any possibility of an explosion.

Apart from acting as a security shield for the President, the imposing vehicle has also been used to make political statements by successive Presidents.

'The Beast', based on a Cadillac DTS is the first Presidential limousine not to have a specific model name.

The vehicle is an amalgamation of features sourced from different vehicles under the General Motors brand with its chassis, doors, headlights, side mirrors and door handles having different origins.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #World News

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

