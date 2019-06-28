App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe agree US-Japan alliance stronger than ever: Japan official

There was no discussion between Trump and Abe on a possible review of the alliance, however, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the western city of Osaka.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Friday that the security alliance between the world's largest and third-largest economies is stronger than ever, a senior Japanese government spokesman said.

There was no discussion between Trump and Abe on a possible review of the alliance, however, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the western city of Osaka.

Trump this week criticised the U.S.-Japan security alliance, saying if Japan was attacked, the United States would fight World War Three, but if the United States was, "Japan doesn't have to help us at all."

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 09:30 am

tags #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.