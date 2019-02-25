App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump sees 'very big news' in China trade talks in next week or two

Trump, speaking to U.S. governors at the White House just two hours after saying he would delay a scheduled Friday deadline to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, said: "China has been terrific. We want to make a deal that's great for both countries and that's really what we're going to be doing."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump said that he wants to make a trade deal with Beijing that will be great for both the United States and China and that there could be "very big news over the next week or two" if all goes well in negotiations.

tags #Beijing #China #Donald Trump #trade talks #World News

